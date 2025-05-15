Hasan Nawaz discharged from bankruptcy by UK govt

LONDON – The Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department of the United Kingdom has released Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s from bankruptcy case without any charges.

The development has made him eligible to assume role of a company director again and carry out business activities as normal.

The bankruptcy of the son of former prime minister and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif ended on April 29, 2025, according to the official records.

Reports said the UK tax authority has confirmed that no any wrongdoing was found on part of Hasan, therefore, he has been discharged from bankruptcy.

The UK tax authorities can delay it if the authorities find non-compliance.

“Hasan Nawaz is now released from all bankruptcy restrictions and debts. His bankruptcy was only for one year,” local media quoted sources as having said.

Hasan Nawaz was declared a “deliberate tax defaulter” by the UK department two months ago for refusing to a tax amount of nearly £10 million.

Later, he filed for bankruptcy after he was asked by the HMRC to pay the taxes for the period between April 5, 2015 and April 6, 2016.

Hasan Nawaz had went into the litigation against the UK tax authority, arguing that he had paid all the due taxes for the same period but HRMC was demanding more taxes after several years.