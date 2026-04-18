Rawalpindi board announces new dates for postponed matric exams 2026

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced a revised schedule for matriculation (Class 10) annual exams that were postponed earlier due to the US-Iran negotiations held in Islamabad.

The affected exams included compulsory Urdu and Geography of Pakistan papers. According to the new schedule, the Urdu exam will be held on May 2 in the morning shift, while the Geography paper will follow in the second shift.

Examination centers and timings remain unchanged, the board said in an official notification.

The exams were initially suspended in April across 64 centers in the city, following instructions from Commissioner and Chairman Engineer Aamir Khattak.

Authorities had also declared a two-day local holiday on April 9 and 10, 2026, to facilitate crucial in-person talks between the US and Iran.

The historic discussions, brokered by Pakistan, featured Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance.