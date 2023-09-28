LAHORE – Social media is abuzz with claims that Indian authorities have denied visas to Pakistani social media influencers for covering ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, which is set to begin on October 5.

Pakistan team and management have landed in India where they will play warm up matches, starting from tomorrow, before entering the megal cricket event.

Various posts circulating on social media claim that Indian embassy has refused visas to comedian Momin Saqib, YouTuber Ducky Bhai, Nadir Ali, and UAE-based Indian TikToker ‘Love Khaani’.

Inni waddi bestti 🤣👊 No Visa for Cringe! India Denies Entry to Four Infamous Influencers Ahead of #WorldCup2023 … Ducky Bhai, Nadir Ali, Momin Saqib & Dubai Girl . pic.twitter.com/qitrzypRb6 — Nadira Mushtaque Syed (@naadiisporty) September 27, 2023

Shukar Alhumdulillah 🙌🏻❤️ India Didn't Approved Ducky Bhai, Momin Saqib & Nadir Ali Visa, Panoti Se To Bach Gaye😘 pic.twitter.com/hUD7WfLwAr — 𝓝𝓮𝓱𝓪𝓷'𝓼 ɴᴏᴛᴇʙᴏᴏᴋ📘🤙🏻 (@NehanNotebook) September 26, 2023

The reports sparked mixed reactions with some expressing joy that they would not attend the event as they were fed up with their foolish behaviour during the Pakistan-India match in the Asia Cup 2023.

No place for cringe in India…… You're welcome🙌 — King…. (@Shy33208630) September 27, 2023

As the unverified reports went viral on social media, comedian Momin Saqib and Ducky bhai reacted to them, calling them false.

“There’s news circulating that my Indian visa got rejected. Just to clear the air, I haven’t even applied yet! I’d also like to take this opportunity to emphasise on the importance of fact-checking & verifying news from authentic sources before spreading misinformation,” Saqib wrote on social media platform X.

There's news circulating that my Indian visa got rejected. Just to clear the air, I haven't even applied yet! I'd also like to take this opportunity to emphasise on the importance of fact-checking & verifying news from authentic sources before spreading misinformation Thank you — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) September 27, 2023

Ducky Bhai reacted to the reports as, “There are some rumors circulating that I applied for an Indian visa for ICC World Cup 2023 and it got rejected”.

There are some rumors circulating that I applied for an Indian visa for ICC World Cup 2023 and it got rejected. Please know this is completely FAKE news. I never applied for any visa related to this event. Always check the facts before believing and spreading any news. 🙏 — Ducky Bhai (@duckybhai) September 27, 2023

“Please know this is completely FAKE news. I never applied for any visa related to this event. Always check the facts before believing and spreading any news,” he added.

Reactions from Nadir Ali and other are yet to come.