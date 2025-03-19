From human-capital to techno-capital

CHINA’S transformation from an overpopulated, developing nation to a global superpower is a testament to the power of converting human capital into techno-capital.

Historically, China was not considered a major economic force, let alone a technological leader.

However, through strategic investments in science, technology and skill-based education, it revolutionized its workforce.

Today, China competes with global giants like the United States, Russia and Europe in fields as advanced as space exploration, artificial intelligence and high-tech manufacturing.

This success was not a matter of chance but the result of a well-planned policy shift—one that prioritized technical education, vocational training and innovation-driven industries.

By ensuring that every citizen possessed a marketable skill, China not only secured economic prosperity but also achieved geopolitical dominance.

Pakistan stands at a critical demographic crossroads.

With one of the largest youth populations in the world, the country has the potential to turn its human capital into an economic advantage.

However, a large proportion of the population remains unskilled and unemployed, burdening the economy rather than contributing to it.

The current education system largely focuses on theoretical and liberal arts education, which, while valuable in some fields, does not align with the demands of the modern, technology-driven global economy.

The lack of technical training, vocational education, and industry-oriented skills has left many young individuals jobless or underemployed, with degrees that do not match market needs.

The modern world thrives on technology, automation and innovation.

Traditional modes of education and training are no longer sufficient to equip the youth for economic self-sufficiency and national development.

Countries that have embraced a tech-driven approach to education and workforce development have secured economic prosperity, innovation leadership, and a competitive edge in global markets.

For Pakistan to progress and compete on a global scale, it must radically transform its education system to prioritize technical and vocational training.

This shift must begin at the school level, ensuring that every student is equipped with at least one practical skill that can be directly applied in the workforce.

To replicate the success of China and other technologically advanced nations, Pakistan must implement certain revolutionary improvements on war footing.

Schools should introduce STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education from an early age.

Mandatory vocational training courses in fields like coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing should be incorporated.

Universities must shift from degree-oriented programs to skill-based education and syllabi and courses may be designed as per market needs.

The future belongs to Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, and automation.

Pakistan should train its youth in AI programming, cybersecurity, and digital entrepreneurship to tap into the trillion-dollar digital economy.

Pakistan stands at a turning point.

Failure to act now will lead to economic stagnation, rising unemployment, and increasing dependency on foreign aid.

However, a strategic shift towards technocapital—through education reform, vocational training and industrial partnerships—can unlock economic independence and global competitiveness.

By investing in technology-driven education and workforce training, Pakistan can ensure a prosperous future where its youth are not just consumers but creators, innovators, and global leaders in technology.

This can prove a valuable source of foreign exchange as well if out highly trained and skilled youth is to work in the countries where the skilled youth is not sufficiently available.

Through such a comprehensive plan of educating the youth, we can get rid of the foreign loans also.

Right now, is the time to ride band wagon of the world but it is possible only when all our youth is technically trained.

The world needs young talented and technically advanced youth to work in their production units, management spaces, and the Artificial intelligence-based workforce.

Pakistani youth is capable of learning, and they are ready to learn and earn and work hard to change their future.

The only thing they need is the right direction to proceed which a little policy shift in education can make it happen.

The Education syllabi and examination system must be revamped to create more space for technical training from school to university level.

When almost everyone in the country is sufficiently trained to work, manage or to run a business, many sociopolitical issues of the bastion can also be solved.

Furthermore, we have a bizarre tendency of following the education in the subject as soon as we see that any particular subject can bring a lucrative income and thus we saturate a particular field and consequently the other field become deficient in man power.

For example, a time was when everyone wanted to become an engineer, then a doctor and then a business graduate and saturated these all.

Most of the graduates in these subjects are jobless now because of overloading the profession.

The same now we are doing with the computer education.

In fact, our expert planner should forward to formulate a comprehensive policy to maintain a balance among all fields of life because we need all to prosper and thrive in this competitive world.

So, let’s gave the very step right now to lead Pakistani human capital to techno capital.

—The writer is a Professor of English at Emerson University, Multan, and has a vast international exposure. ([email protected])