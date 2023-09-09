Interim Sindh Home Minister Brigadier (Retd.) Haris Nawaz along with IG Sindh Raja Riffat Mukhtar, and Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind visited the Police Facilitation Centre established with the cooperation of the Sindh government at Korangi Road here on Saturday. He appreciated the steps taken to upgrade the facilitation centre.

The Minister said that the establishment of Police Facilitation Centre as per the modern requirements was an ideal initiative. The Minister hoped that the Facilitation Centre would play a significant role in resolving the problems of the people and uplifting the image of the police. On the occasion, IGP Sindh Raja Riffat Mukhtar said that more Facilitation Centres will be established in the city soon and hoped that all the relevant departments will offer their utmost cooperation in resolving the problems of the citizens.

He said that public service was the first priority of police and they main job was to give importance to the public interest. Earlier, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed briefed the Interim Home Minister and IG Sindh that the process of upgradation in the Police Facilitation Centre was accomplished with the sincere efforts of SSU.

He said that Learners’ Driving Licenses, Driving License Renewal, International Driving License, Duplicate Driving License, Endorsement of a License, Employee Registration, Tenants Registration, Character Certificate, General Police Verification, Vehicle Verification, Loss Reports, Crime Reports, Women Violence Report and facilities of copy of FIR were being provided at the centre.