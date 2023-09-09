Several areas of city have plunged into darkness after more than 400 feeders tripped.As per details, the feeder tripping resulted in suspension of power supply to over 10 grid stations across Karachi.The areas of Karachi that reeled from power breakdown included Orangi grid, Waleeka grid, North Karachi grid, Shadman grid, North Nazimabad grid, Baldia grid, Jouhar grid, Gaddap grid, Memon Goth grid and Malir grid.

Earlier in March, multiple areas of Karachi were plunged into darkness after a high tension (HT) transmission line tripped due to a ‘technical fault’.Almost 40 percent was plunged into darkness a high tension transmission line tripped.