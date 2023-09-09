The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued an NOC to the Sindh Premier League. With this new development, a wave of happiness has spread among the players, team owners, and officials of Sindh.

The first edition of SPL was held with dignity, and preparations are underway. Sindh Premier League President Arif Malik, along with former provincial minister of Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, met Chairman PCB Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf at PCB headquarters.In the meeting, PCB issued an NOC for the Sindh Premier League.

PCB Director Domestic Nadeem Khan and other officials of PCB were also present.On this occasion, former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that SPL is being organized in accordance with the vision of People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In the light of his instructions, players who never had a chance to showcase their talents should be included in this league.

He further stated that the People’s Party Chairman is showing special interest in organizing this first Sindh league. His instructions are not only to highlight the cricket talent of Sindh but also to showcase the culture of Sindh through this league. This will not only represent Sindh but also the beauty of Pakistan and its culture to the world.He expressed happiness that PCB has issued the NOC for SPL. He credited former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the entire cabinet for their efforts in bringing SPL from its initial idea to its current state.

He expressed hope that SPL would become a successful league in Pakistan from its very first edition.Chairman PCB Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf expressed hope that the successful hosting of SPL would undoubtedly contribute to a new chapter in the sports history of Sindh and continue to play a pivotal role.President SPL Arif Malik considered obtaining the NOC as an important step towards their success.

He mentioned that everyone would witness a renewed enthusiasm in their preparations for organizing this league successfully.He acknowledged that while the NOC approval brings joy, it also places pressure on them to organize the league brilliantly, ensuring that cricket fans can enjoy the best and most competitive cricket.

They are thankful to PCB for appreciating their efforts and granting the NOC.He believed that obtaining the NOC for SPL has boosted their morale, and he viewed it as significant news not only for them but also for all team owners, officials, and players associated with SPL. Players like Shahid Afridi, Misbah ul Haq, and Abdul Razzaq joining them signifies that the SPL journey is heading in the right direction.He added that team formation trials are ongoing, and the player draft will be announced soon