Haqqani takes aim at Top Taliban Leaders for taking Undue Credit for Afghanistan’s Jihad

KABUL – Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani openly called out senior officials for claiming credit for Afghanistan’s jihad and the sacrifices of true fighters.

In a rare and bold public statement during his visit to Paktika province, Haqqani accused top leaders of attempting to take credit for glory for struggles they never participated in, warning them not to disrespect the martyrs or claim victories they had no hand in. He called on the public to hold such individuals accountable for their false claims.

He highlighted the stark contrast between words and actions, Haqqani pointed out that many now boasting about victories were never on the battlefield, not even for a single day.

Haqqani was of the view that only lower-ranking commanders who fought and sacrificed their lives in combat have the authority to claim such achievements.

This rare public admonishment underscores growing tensions within Taliban ranks over recognition, honor, and the legacy of Afghanistan’s long and bloody jihad.