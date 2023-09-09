KARACHI – Hania Aamir is a perfect mixture of beauty and talent that helped in achieving fame in short span of time in Pakistan and across the border.

She has enthralled public with her impeccable acting skills in both dramas and films. She started her career with the comedy film Janaan in 2016 for which she was also nominated for Lux Style Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Hania made her television debut with her role in Titli drama in 2017. Since then she has appeared in several dramas and films.

The Na Maloom Afraad star keeps her fans updated about her activities through Instagram where she used to shared videos and images.

She recently appeared in a dance video with Ahmed Ali Akbar and it will surely take the fans to down to memory line.

Hania and Ahmed look fabulous as they swayed to an old song, Mundaya Dupatta Chad Mera, in the promotion video. It is project by Xeeshan Theater Studio, renowned for its dramatic flair, pays homage to the days of whimsical simplicity.

The studio shared the video on Instagram and wrote: “Inspired by Ali Xeeshan’s schoolyard fun fairs, this campaign recreates the enchanting stage setups of yesteryears. Brace yourself for a nostalgic journey through this delightful theatrical experience!”.