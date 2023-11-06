Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Hamza Shehbaz has strongly maintained that the legal cases against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are unfounded and anticipated that he would be acquitted before February 8.

Hamza expressed confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s ability to steer the nation’s economy back on track if given the opportunity, suggesting that the economic agenda of the incoming government should receive ten years of constitutional protection to ensure stability.

He urged all the political parties to collaborate in revitalizing the economy. He expressed these remarks while talking to the reporters in Lahore on Sunday. It was the first interaction of Hamza Shehbaz with the reporters since the arrival of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore from self-imposed four years exile in London.

The PML-N leader emphasized that the charges against Nawaz Sharif lacked credibility. He also stressed that the common citizen could only expect relief when the country’s economic condition improved.

He believed that given the opportunity, the nation’s circumstances would be ameliorated. Besides it, Shehbaz underscored the right of political parties to actively participate in the political arena.

Furthermore, Hamza Shehbaz pointed out that the demand for a level playing field in politics is justifiable, and he advocated for holding accountable anyone involved in misappropriating the country’s funds.