An improvised explosive device (IED) blast claimed lives of two family members besides leaving three others injured here on Sunday.

According to details, the IED blast occurred in the Bettani area of district LakkiMarwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The blast resulted in the death of two including a child and left three others including a woman injured. The deceased and injured of LakkiMarwat blast hailed from same family.

Earlier, several people sustained wounds as a powerful blast rocked Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.—INP