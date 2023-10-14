Hamas leader Dr Naji Zuhair on Saturday apprised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the current situation in Palestine.

During their meeting, the Hamas leader shared insights on the conditions in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The gathering was also attended by former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Senator Talha Mehmood, Mufti Abrar Ahmad, and Syed Salman Gilani.

According to the JUI spokesperson, Dr Naji Zaheer will take part in the Mufti Mahmood conference organized by JUI. Additionally, it is expected that the founder and former head of Hamas, Khalid Meshaal, will address the conference via video link.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fazlur Rehman commended the role of the Islamic scholars in the running government affairs.