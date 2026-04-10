Pakistan announces visa on arrival for individuals travelling for Islamabad Talks 2026

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has announced that all individuals travelling to Pakistan for Islamabad talks 2026 will be granted visa on arrival.

Dar shared the development on social media platform X where he wrote: “Pakistan welcomes all delegates including journalists from participating nations, traveling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026”.

“ To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without Visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them Visa on Arrival.”

Official Notification for Visa on Arrival

He also shared a notification of the Ministry of Interior on X, instructing authorities to issue visa on arrival to the relevant individuals.

“Undersigned is directed to refer to the above-noted subject and to convey that all individuals traveling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026 will be issued Visa On Arrival. All concerned airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals. A facilitation desk has also been set up at the relevant airports for the said purpose,” read the notification.

Pakistan welcomes all delegates including journalists from participating nations, traveling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026. To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without Visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them… pic.twitter.com/mvWJyv2P4s — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 10, 2026

The authorities concerned are requested to render appropriate assistance in this regard, the notification added.