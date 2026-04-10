Islamabad roads update for today as diversions placed amid VVIP movement

ISLAMABAD – A special traffic plan has been announced in Islamabad amid arrival of high-level foreign officials ahead of the critical US-Iran talks in federl capital.

The Islamabad police have asked the citizens to follow the traffic plan to avoid inconvenience and extend full cooperation to police officers on duty.

They have shared a video on X showing where the diversions have been placed on roads in Islamabad.

غیر ملکی وفود کی آمد و رفت کے سلسلے میں خصوصی ٹریفک پلان ترتیب دیا گیا ہے۔ شہریوں سے گزارش ہے کہ پریشانی سے بچنے کے لئے ٹریفک پلان پر عملدرآمد کریں اور ڈیوٹی پر مامور پولیس افسران سے مکمل تعاون کریں۔#TrafficUpdate #Islamabad #ICTP #WeRIslamabadPolice pic.twitter.com/Jp6ol83l9I — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 9, 2026

Islamabad Traffic Update April 10

According to the latest advisory, commuters can expect disruptions on key routes, particularly the GT Road, at various times.

Travelers from Rawalpindi heading to Islamabad are encouraged to take alternative routes such as Chakri Road, Chak Beli Road, or the Motorway.

Similarly, those journeying from Lahore towards Peshawar via GT Road are advised to opt for alternate routes to minimize delays.

Traffic approaching Zero Point from Faizabad will be redirected to 9th Avenue, and vehicles coming from sectors F-6, G-6, and G-5 en route to Rawalpindi should also use 9th Avenue.

Partial restrictions will remain on Srinagar Highway, and vehicles moving from Faisal Avenue towards Zero Point will follow a diversion.

Motorists traveling from Murree Road toward Islamabad are advised to use the Service Road and 9th Avenue, while those on GT Road from Peshawar to Lahore are recommended to take the Motorway for smoother transit.