Govt to come hard on drug traffickers: Shehryar Afridi

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has announced that the anti-narcotics authorities will initiate massive crackdowns against big fishes involved in drug trafficking. The State Minster was addressing drugs burning ceremony here at Regi Lalma Firing Range. As many as over 16 ton of drugs, seized by the ANF during various raids across the province were burnt to ashes on the occasion.

Sheheryar Afridi highly commended the role of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other relevant departments in curbing the spread of narcotics and pledged that no efforts would be spared to save our generations from the curse of drugs. Shehryar Afridi said that the government will take strict actions against those trying to play lives of the country’s youth.

He said that the past government has not paid any attention for eliminating drug trafficking, whereas, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had faced a severe shortage of staff as the number of officials stood at 2,900 in the country. Afridi said that exemplary punishment will be given to the big fishes involved in drug smuggling regardless of their positions. He said that the authorities are working on the establishment of rehabilitation centres for drug addict persons.

Earlier, Director General ANF KP, Brigadier Matin Mirza briefing the Minister informed that officials of the force registered 344 cases against the drug dealers and the conviction ratio from the court remained 98 percent. The ANF seized Rs52.677 million from the smugglers who accumulated their assets through drug smuggling.

The drug burning ceremony was attended by the officials of law enforcing agencies, representatives of the NGOs, members of the civil society, national heroes, representatives from media, teachers and students of the universities, colleges and schools.