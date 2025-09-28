Challengers, Conquerors secure wins in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament

KARACHI – Challengers and Conquerors secured victories in their respective matches on the second day of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament on Sunday.

Challengers secured a six-wicket win over Stars in the third match of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament at the National Bank Stadium. This was the Challengers’ first win in the event.

Batting first, the Stars were bundled out for 82 in 19.3 overs with Areesha Ansari top-scoring with 23. Afsheen took three wickets for 13 runs, while Hania Ahmer and Mahnoor Iqbal bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Challengers achieved the target in 14.3 overs with Malika Suhani finishing unbeaten on 28.

In the fourth match of the competition, Samiya Afsar’s two wickets led Conquerors to an 11-run win over Strikers at the HPC Oval. Batting first, Conquerors managed 113 for seven in their 20 overs with Sahiba Noor top-scoring with 36.

For Strikers, Narjis Bibi bagged three wickets.

In turn, Strikers were bowled out for 102 in 19 overs with Sania Rasheed’s 31 going in vain. Adieyah Noor was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for nine runs.

The third-round matches of the tournament will be played on Tuesday, September 30.

Scores in brief:

Challengers beat Stars by six wickets at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Stars 82 all out, 19.3 overs (Areesha Ansari 23; Afsheen Imran 3-13, Hania Ahmer 2-17, Mahnoor Iqbal 2-21)

Challengers 86-4, 14.3 overs (Malika Suhani 28 not out)

Player of the match – Afsheen Imran (Challengers)

Conquerors beat Strikers by 11 runs at the HPC Oval Ground, Karachi

Conquerors 113-7, 20 overs (Sabiha Noor 36; Narjis Bibi 3-17)

Strikers 102 all out, 19 overs (Sania Rasheed 31; Adieyah Noor 3-9, Samiya Afsar 2-8)

Player of the match – Samiya Afsar (Conquerors)