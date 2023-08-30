Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday expressed concerns over attempts to meddle in the judiciary through further appeals in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

The remarks were made during the hearing of the PTI chairman’s petition against the NAB amendments, in which the Attorney General admitted to flaws in the Act.

The chief justice also referred to previous court orders related to the Act, stating that the Attorney General had informed about the Review of Orders and Judgments Act on June 1. However, despite assurances that the assembly would review the Act, no action has been taken.

Justice Bandial also questioned why the Attorney General sought time twice to review the Act, causing delays in legal proceedings. He also expressed concerns about the government’s interference in the scope of the apex court.

Justice Ijaz pointed out that the government itself admitted to the flawed legislation, which led to the suspension of proceedings under the Act by court order. He emphasised that the court could not effectively carry out proceedings under such a suspended law.

During the hearing, the chief justice welcomed the PTI’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and expressed his hope to avoid being targeted for his statement. He clarified that the Supreme Court does not intend to overrule the Parliament, but the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act is unconstitutional and interferes with the independence of the judiciary.

The CJP declared that only the three-member bench would hear the NAB amendments case, and adjourned further hearing of the case until today (Wednesday).