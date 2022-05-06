Govt. decides to launch crackdown against those involved in spreading of “unethical content” online

Islamabad: To curb the spreading of unethical content on social media, the incumbent government, on Friday, decided to launch a crackdown against the elements involved in maligning the people through immoral videos.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah to not tolerate such materials.

Interior Minister @RanaSanaullahPK says the government has decided to launch a crackdown against the elements maligning the people through immoral videoshttps://t.co/ybh0A2RNyP pic.twitter.com/0YsjFYHYLe — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 6, 2022

“The social media will not be allowed to be used for mudslinging on others,” the minister said, adding, “such incidents will be curbed wherein the material is used for blackmailing.”

The Interior Minister also pledged to deal with iron hands with those involved in criminal activities.