Govt decides to hold “National Curriculum Summit” to review new curriculum

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, on Thursday, announced that the government had decided to hold a National Curriculum Summit with the top curriculum experts of the country to have a final review of the new curriculum.

The federal minister took to Twitter and requested the country’s top curriculum and teacher training experts to join the summit.

It has been decided to hold a National Curriculum Summit with top curriculum experts of the country to have final review of the new curriculum. Moreover, a state of the art Teacher Training Centre to be established in Isld. I urge top curriculum & Teacher Trng experts to join.

Ahsan Iqbal also said that the government had further decided to establish a state of the art teacher-training Centre in Islamabad.

Single National Curriculum

In line with his vision to end educational disparity, former Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the first phase of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) for the students of grade Pre-1 (Kindergarten) to grade 5 across the country in August 2021.

The uniform curriculum had been developed by the National Curriculum Council, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

The Single National Curriculum was being developed and released in three phases.

In the first phase, the plan for grades Pre-1 to 5 (the academic year 2021-22) was implemented, whereas, in the second and third phases, the grades 6 to 8 (2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (2023-24) was to follow the new curriculum, respectively.

The development of SNC was driven by key considerations such as teachings of the Holy Quran and Seerat-e-Nabwi, Pakistan’s constitutional framework, national policies with their aspirations and standards, alignment with Sustainable Development Goals, the Quaid and Iqbal’s vision, a focus on values, respect for diversity in cultures and religions, and the development of 21st-century skills including analytical, critical, and creative thinking.

The process for developing the SNC entailed both a comparative review with curricula from other countries and consensus building within Pakistan following a consultative process.

In the first step, multiple comparative studies were conducted to align an SNC draft with international standards.

These standards were taken from curricula followed in Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Indonesia and the findings were incorporated in the SNC draft.