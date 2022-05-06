Mikel Arteta is staying at Arsenal.

The club has announced in a statement that the Spaniard has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Arteta replaced the sacked Unai Emery in December of 2019 after spending a few years as Pep Guardiola’s understudy.

His previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season.

“I’m excited, grateful, and really, really happy today,” the 40-year-old told the club website.

“When I spoke to (director) Josh (Kroenke) he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that (owner) Stan (Kroenke) has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.”

Arteta defeated Chelsea to win the FA Cup with Arsenal in the 2019-20 season.

In his first full season in charge last year, the Spaniard led the club to eighth place in the league.

In the current campaign, Arsenal currently sits in fourth place and occupies the last Champions League spot with four games remaining after an up and down season.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments,” added Mikel Arteta.

Emery, meanwhile, has done well for himself as well in leading Villarreal to a Champions League semifinal.

Alongside Arteta, Jonas Eidevall who coaches Arsenal’s women’s team also signed an extension until the 2023/24 season.

Arteta is the second high-profile name to sign an extension with their club.

Jurgen Klopp recently signed a long-term arrangement as well.