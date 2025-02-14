Governor Sindh encourages Japanese investment

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has invited Japanese investors to take advantage of the province’s lucrative sectors and business-friendly environment. He highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) actively provides comprehensive support and assistance to investors.

“We are keen to enhance trade relations with Japan,” he stated during a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador Akamatsu Shichi at Governor House. Consul General Tashikazu Isomura, First Secretary Harada Takuya, and other diplomatic officials also attended the meeting. Discussions covered bilateral relations, investment opportunities, and trade expansion. Ambassador Akamatsu Shichi extended an invitation to the Governor to attend Expo 2025 in Osaka.

He acknowledged Sindh as an attractive destination for investment and expressed Japanese companies’ interest in various sectors. Additionally, he announced that under the Governor’s Initiative, the Japanese Embassy would collaborate in teaching the Japanese language to young learners. The Ambassador also brought good news for students enrolled under the Governor’s Initiative, offering support for learning advanced Japanese technology. Upon his arrival at the Governor’s House, the Ambassador was given a ceremonial salute, participated in a tree-planting campaign, and visited the historic room of Pakistan’s founding leader.

He also rang the “Bell of Hope,” expressing his admiration for the gesture. He praised the ongoing projects under the Governor’s Initiative, stating they would play a crucial role in public welfare and strengthening Pakistan-Japan cooperation.