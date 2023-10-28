The Pak Army thwarted Indian unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in the Zafarwal sector on Friday.

The Pakistani swift and vigorous response caused a huge financial loss to India besides reports about injuring of several soldiers.

On Thursday, Pakistani forces effectively foiled the Indian infiltration attempt through quadcopter drone, prompting the Indian Border Security Forces to resort to unprovoked firing at Pakistani check-posts.

According to security experts, the reason behind the unprovoked firing is the humiliation India faced after awarding of the death penalty to eight Indian navy personnel by Qatar.

They said that Indian had already suffered humiliation due to target killing of Khalistan leaders by RAW in Canada. “Moreover, the Kashmiris across the world observed October 27 as Black Day against the illegal occupation of the valley,” they added.

They said that Pakistan’s valiant forces are capable of responding to any aggression and India is witness to its practical demonstrations in the past.