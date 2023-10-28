Digital Rights Foundation’s executive director Nighat Dad has joined the United Nations Secretary General’s high-level advisory board on Artificial Intelligence along with distinguished individuals from across the globe, it emerged on Friday.

The board will address the overarching theme of addressing global governance of Artificial Intelligence.

The advisory body’s interim recommendations by the end of the year will focus on three main areas — the international governance of AI, generative AI and shared understanding of risks and challenges associated with deployment of these technologies.

The body will also be addressing key opportunities and enablers for leveraging AI to accelerate the delivery of Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The Pakistani lawyer said she felt honoured to serve on the high-level advisory board and was “excited to bring a global majority world perspective to our discussions and emphasize the importance of recognizing the potential human rights issues that may affect marginalised communities worldwide as we embrace new technologies”.