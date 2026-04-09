Friday, October 16, 2026
E-Paper

Good News for Those Looking to Get Alto, Cultus, Swift on Installments

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 09, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Withholding Tax On Suzuki Alto Wagonr Cultus And Swift Dec 2024

ISLAMABAD – Car sales in Pakistan improved in this FY, yet auto prices continue to hit record highs, leaving many buyers searching for smarter, more affordable options. Suzuki’s cheapest car Alto, costs nearly Rs3Million in 2026.

Stepping in to meet this demand, Pak Suzuki Motor Company unveiled a limited-time financing program aimed at making car ownership easier and more accessible.

The offer covers entire Suzuki lineup, including popular models like the Alto, Cultus, and Swift, and comes with priority delivery, helping customers avoid long waiting periods. Buyers can now finance a Suzuki at a fixed 12.5% markup, while insurance is available at 1.5%, including a vehicle tracker, combining affordability with added security.

The program directly addresses one of the biggest frustrations for buyers, delivery delays, by offering faster, prioritized delivery. Financing is being provided in partnership with Habib Bank Limited, featuring structured payment plans at competitive rates to make ownership more manageable despite rising prices.

Pak Suzuki and Habib Bank stress that the initiative focuses on convenience, affordability, and peace of mind for customers. Interested buyers are advised to contact authorized dealerships or the bank for details on eligibility, installment plans, and full terms.

Alto, other Suzuki Cars in Pakistan

Models Variants Price Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Alto VXR PKR 2,994,861 PKR 14,974 PKR 44,923
VXR-AGS PKR 3,166,480 PKR 15,832 PKR 47,497
VXL-AGS PKR 3,326,446 PKR 16,632 PKR 49,897
Every VXR PKR 2,965,200 PKR 14,826 PKR 44,478
Cultus VXR (Upgraded) PKR 4,089,490 PKR 40,895 PKR 122,685
VXL (Upgraded) PKR 4,359,160 PKR 43,592 PKR 130,775
VXL-AGS (Upgraded) PKR 4,591,460 PKR 45,915 PKR 137,744
Swift GL (Manual) PKR 4,460,160 PKR 66,902 PKR 200,707
GL (CVT) PKR 4,605,600 PKR 69,084 PKR 207,252
GLX (CVT) PKR 4,766,190 PKR 71,493 PKR 214,479
GLX (CVT) Two-Tone PKR 4,766,190 PKR 71,493 PKR 214,479

 

Alto, Cultus, Swift 2026 Updated Prices and Withholding Taxes

 

Get Alerts
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer