Good News for Those Looking to Get Alto, Cultus, Swift on Installments

ISLAMABAD – Car sales in Pakistan improved in this FY, yet auto prices continue to hit record highs, leaving many buyers searching for smarter, more affordable options. Suzuki’s cheapest car Alto, costs nearly Rs3Million in 2026.

Stepping in to meet this demand, Pak Suzuki Motor Company unveiled a limited-time financing program aimed at making car ownership easier and more accessible.

The offer covers entire Suzuki lineup, including popular models like the Alto, Cultus, and Swift, and comes with priority delivery, helping customers avoid long waiting periods. Buyers can now finance a Suzuki at a fixed 12.5% markup, while insurance is available at 1.5%, including a vehicle tracker, combining affordability with added security.

The program directly addresses one of the biggest frustrations for buyers, delivery delays, by offering faster, prioritized delivery. Financing is being provided in partnership with Habib Bank Limited, featuring structured payment plans at competitive rates to make ownership more manageable despite rising prices.

Pak Suzuki and Habib Bank stress that the initiative focuses on convenience, affordability, and peace of mind for customers. Interested buyers are advised to contact authorized dealerships or the bank for details on eligibility, installment plans, and full terms.

Alto, other Suzuki Cars in Pakistan