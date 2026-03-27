Goldsmith family’s assault on Pakistan’s national interests

Respect, honour, and prestige of one’s homeland and its national interests, especially the interests which are directly linked to the sovereignty, image, and standing of a country on the global scenario, are the most cherished, close to the heart, and above all, of paramount significance for any citizen who loves his motherland with unflinching loyalty.

This is essentially the red line that cannot be crossed. No country in the world tolerates violations of these red lines. Individuals who exploit national interests to fulfill personal agendas and political ambitions cannot be considered true well-wishers of the country; rather, they operate under a specific design aimed at harming the state.There is no room for leniency and leverage for such nefarious elements, which compromise national interests and whose acts and words are detrimental to their country’s image and prestige in the international arena.

We have numerous examples from Western countries where those involved in damaging national interests and state property have been dealt with strictly. Ironically, the same countries that lecture us on human rights often conduct summary trials and hand down swift punishments to such offenders within their own jurisdictions. Two recent glaring examples include the attack on Capitol Hill in the United States and the riots in the United Kingdom, where those involved were tried and punished within days.From 2018 to 2022, Pakistan, unfortunately, witnessed a government that consistently prioritized personal interest over national interests. During its tenure, the leadership strained relations with friendly countries, staged the so-called “foreign conspiracy” narrative, misled the public through the cipher issue, and made statements against the European Union. As a result, Pakistan’s relations with the United States, Europe, China, and several Middle Eastern countries deteriorated, pushing the country into diplomatic isolation.

However, once that period ended, Pakistan resumed its journey on the trajectory it had been following in 2017. In May 2025, India imposed a war on Pakistan. From May 6 to May 9, Pakistan demonstrated patience and restraint. On the diplomatic front, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal General AsimMunir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presented Pakistan’s case with strength and clarity. Then, on the morning of May 10, Pakistan compelled India to retreat within just four hours. This remarkable victory earned Pakistan a renewed global recognition, with major countries across the globe acknowledging the strength, resilience, and professionalism of its armed forces.

Through consistent efforts, Pakistan also secured the GSP Plus status from the European Union, which has been extended until 2027, revitalizing the economy of our country. This status contributed to a 108 percent increase in Pakistan’s exports to the European Union. Alongside this, industries including textiles experienced rapid growth, generating thousands of new employment opportunities. This achievement came at a time when there were deliberate attempts to isolate Pakistan globally.Recently, Qasim Goldsmith, son of the founder of PTI and Jemima Goldsmith, attempted to politicize Pakistan’s GSP Plus status during a United Nations Human Rights meeting. He was supported by individuals, including Dr. Usman, a cousin of the PTI founder, and former cabinet member ZulfiBukhari. Also present at the event was NaseemBaloch, a leader associated with BNM, a subsidiary of BLA. Qasim Goldsmith’s sole argument was that his father’s imprisonment reflects human rights violations in Pakistan.

However, Qasim seems unaware—or deliberately opted to ignore—that during his father’s tenure, political opponents were subjected to false and fabricated cases besides imprisonments. Daughters were arrested in front of their fathers to exert psychological pressure. RanaSanaullah faced fabricated narcotics charges, and attempts were made to invoke Article 6 against KhawajaAsif.

After losing power, the same leadership orchestrated the failed events of May 9, targeting military installations and attempting to exploit Pakistani youth as fuel for their failed insurrection.During this critical time, the PTI founder’s children were seen enjoying leisure abroad.Today, the same Goldsmith family appears to be engaged in economic sabotage against Pakistan. This is not new; similar attempts were previously made by the PTI leadership, including writing letters to the IMF to undermine Pakistan’s financial stability and staging protests outside the IMF headquarters. Despite these efforts, Pakistan has continued its upward trajectory.Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan is steadily achieving its economic goals and making progress across all sectors. Its diplomatic successes are being recognized even beyond its borders. Yet, the PTI founder, his family, and his party remain actively engaged in condemnable conspiracies against their own country.

The people of Pakistan have decided to move forward. The nation can no longer afford to tolerate such disruptive elements.

The agenda with which these forces were launched remains incomplete, and they may go to any lengths to achieve their nefarious goals. However, with the strength and support of the people, the commitment of the present government, and the blessings of Almighty Allah, we will thwart all such malicious designs, and Pakistan will continue to move forward on the path of social equality, poverty reduction, economic prosperity, and a strong defence of the motherland. Pakistan Zindabad