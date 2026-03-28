From Resolution of Pakistan to Stability of Pakistan

‘We should show allegiance and loyalty to Pakistan’: Speakers

Pakistan is God’s gift, it is the result of the prayers and sacrifices of millions of Muslims, so instead of criticizing , we should show allegiance and loyalty to Pakistan by fulfilling our responsibility as responsible citizen of pakistan Despite all the economic ,social and political issues including lapses & weaknesses Pakistan still stands at a respectable position in the United Nations.

In view of the Iran-US-Israel war, all eyes are on Pakistan for playing important constructive role through mediation to stop the war Mujiburur Rehmanshami also highlighted the role of pakistan in present crisis and paid tribute to pakistan for defeating India in recent past war which is an ample proof of our armed forces professional capability and skill The real problem is the lack of unity and brotherhood as nation and urged upon the govt to go for positive dialogue to ensure internal security and solidarity .He also called for controlling and chewing religious extremism and sectarianism .

former chairman of PCB Khalid Mahmood said that not only our political system but also the country’s justice system is rotten and we need to follow the footprints of Great Quaid e Azam and called for strengthening justice system in pakistan Abdul Basit Khan lamented the conspiracy of Hindues and British for unjust and criminal division of pakistan and India and kashmir was deliberately gifted to India which became major confrontation and animosity between two countries followed by wars between two neighbouring countries ,he further added that pakistangovt should control over population religious extremism and as nation we need to rise above our selfish motives and jealousies and need to emerge as Asian tiger fully capable to handle all economic and political mess including rampant corruption in pakistan .He urged upon the govt to pay heed towards unemployment ,inflation and rising poverty in Pakistan .

From the seminar, well-known personalities including Haji RamzanChishti, RanaAmeer, MianWaheed, ManshaQazi, poet NasirRizvi, Syed GhulamNaqshband, Dr. JavedIqbalNadeem, member of the governing body of Lahore Press Club.

RabiaAzmat, Salman Khan, Engineer MajeedGhani, Abdul SattarAsim, RoohUl Amin and Rashid Hijazi also expressed their views.concluding the discussion Mr pasha expressed hope that pakistan would emerge as great country and nation and would play its deserving role in the Muslim countries .In the end DrAsifmahmoodjah thanked all speakers and participants for their candid views and expressed the hope that his custom health care society would always welcome to host issues which pskistan is confronting today and hopeto see its motherland.(PR)