FIA resumes probe after both IHC, Special Court turn down social media influencer’s pleas

Transaction of over Rs 2.5 billion in 22 bank accounts of TikToker

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has resumed its investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving prominent dermatologist and social media influencer Dr Fazeela Abbasi after the Islamabad High Court dismissed her petition seeking to quash the case.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, in a ruling issued on Friday, rejected the plea, allowing the inquiry to proceed under relevant legal provisions. The decision has paved the way for the FIA to intensify its probe, with sources indicating that teams have been constituted to take the accused into custody.

A day earlier special central court in Islamabad also declined extension in Dr Abbasi’s pre-arrest bail, further compounding her legal challenges. Law enforcement authorities confirmed that she is currently wanted in two separate cases—one related to alleged money laundering and the other concerning the operation of an unregistered clinic.

According to the FIA officials, the money laundering case is being pursued by the Commercial Banking Circle, while the Anti-Corruption Wing of the agency is handling the second case. Investigators claim to have unearthed prima facie evidence suggesting the use of hawala and hundi channels for financial transactions.

Authorities revealed that at least 22 bank accounts have been linked to Dr Abbasi, with a cumulative turnover estimated at Rs2.5 billion. Officials further noted a stark discrepancy between the volume of transactions and her declared annual income statement, which reportedly ranged between Rs400,000 and Rs600,000.

The FIA has also alleged that funds were illegally transferred abroad, including the United States and the UAE. A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the volume of transactions could be even higher, potentially nearing Rs3 billion, as the investigation broadens to examine possible involvement of additional individuals.

In its order, the high court directed that the inquiry continue under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act but ruled that proceedings under anti-money laundering laws were beyond the FIA’s mandate in this instance, declaring that aspect of the case unlawful.

Despite this partial relief, legal experts say the continuation of the probe keeps the case alive and exposes the accused to further legal action.

Dr Abbasi, a practising dermatologist since 2003, is widely recognized in Pakistan’s aesthetic medicine industry and maintains a significant social media presence. She is also the sister of renowned actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, adding public attention to the case.

Both siblings are considered high-profile figures, with Dr Abbasi known for her work with celebrities and her influence in cosmetic and skincare advisory circles.

FIA officials maintain that investigations are ongoing and that any action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law as authorities continue to scrutinize financial records and trace transaction trails.