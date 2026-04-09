Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Price of 24, 22 & 18 Karat – 9 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs504,162 per tola (24-Karat) on Thursday with experts predicting a significant further jump in today’s trading session following a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs432,237 as it recorded an increase of Rs13,460 in previous session on April 8, 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs504,162 Gold 10 Grams Rs432,237 Gold Per Ounce $4,814 Silver Per Tola Rs8,184

Gold is trading at $4,814 per ounce, showing a rise in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.

22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs467,620 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs446,365 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs382,599 per tola.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs8,184 per tola after witnessing an increase of Rs440 in previous sessions.

It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.

As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.