Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Price of 24, 22 & 18 Karat – 7 April 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan have reached Rs491,462 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stands at Rs421,349, amid continued upward momentum in the local bullion market on April 7 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs491,462 Gold 10 Grams Rs421,349 Gold Per Ounce $4,687 Silver Per Tola Rs7,744

At the international level, gold is trading at $4,687 per ounce, showing a rise in global prices that is influencing domestic rates. Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs7,744 per tola after witnessing a slight decline.

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs457,691 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs436,887 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs374,475 per tola.

For 10 grams, the price is Rs392,406 for 22-karat, Rs374,570 for 21-karat, and Rs321,060 for 18-karat gold. Similarly, the per-ounce price is Rs1,112,190 for 22-karat, Rs1,061,636 for 21-karat, and Rs909,974 for 18-karat gold.

Recent price trends show fluctuations in the gold market over the past weeks. The price stood at Rs490,362 on April 4, while it was Rs494,062 on start of this month.