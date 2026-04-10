Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Price of 24, 22 & 18 Karat – 10 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs494,662 per tola (24-Karat) on Friday with experts predicting a significant jump in today’s trading session if there is a positive development in the Islamabad talks between the US and Iran.

The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs424,092 as it recorded a deccrease of Rs8,145 in previous session on April 9, 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs494,662 Gold 10 Grams Rs424,092 Gold Per Ounce $4,723 Silver Per Tola Rs7,884

Gold is trading at $4,723 per ounce, showing a decline in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.

22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs466,763 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs445,550 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs381,900 per tola.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs7,884 per tola after witnessing a decrease of Rs300 in previous sessions.

It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.

As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.