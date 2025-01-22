AGL45.29▲ 2.13 (0.05%)AIRLINK197.97▼ -3.27 (-0.02%)BOP10.04▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.29▲ 0.4 (0.06%)DCL9.09▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML45.72▼ -4.51 (-0.09%)DGKC105.56▼ -1.4 (-0.01%)FCCL36▲ 0.64 (0.02%)FFL16.91▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC134.03▼ -4.16 (-0.03%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)KEL4.78▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.94▲ 0.28 (0.04%)MLCF44.98▼ -1.33 (-0.03%)NBP61.16▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)OGDC218.23▼ -4.31 (-0.02%)PAEL41.42▼ -1.72 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.46▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL185.93▼ -2.83 (-0.01%)PRL41.27▼ -2 (-0.05%)PTC24.77▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)SEARL104.65▼ -5.77 (-0.05%)TELE8.91▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.66▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP12.84▼ -0.84 (-0.06%)TREET22.76▼ -1.19 (-0.05%)TRG66.6▼ -1.56 (-0.02%)UNITY32.94▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 22 January 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (January 22) stands at 3,854 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,307 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,287.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:33 am January 22, 2025.

