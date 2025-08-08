Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 8 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan maintained gaining streak in local market in line withe rising rates in international market on Friday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,900 and stood at 362,200 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs310,528after recording a surge of Rs2,487.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,395 per ounce after surging by $29.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 362,200 Rs4,059 Lahore 362,200 Rs4,059 Islamabad 362,200 Rs4,059 Peshawar 362,200 Rs4,059 Quetta 362,200 Rs4,059 Sialkot 362,200 Rs4,059 Hyderabad 362,200 Rs4,059 Faisalabad 362,200 Rs4,059

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver also moved up and stood at Rs.4,059 and Rs.3,479 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.