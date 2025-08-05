Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 5 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan maintained gaining streak in local market in line withe rising rates in international market on Tuesday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs500 and stood at 359,500 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs308,213 after recording a surge of Rs429.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,368 per ounce after surging by $8.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 359,500 Rs3,953 Lahore 359,500 Rs3,953 Islamabad 352,500 Rs3,953 Peshawar 359,500 Rs3,953 Quetta 359,500 Rs3,953 Sialkot 359,500 Rs3,953 Hyderabad 359,500 Rs3,953 Faisalabad 359,500 Rs3,953

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged and stood at Rs.3,953 and Rs.3,398 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.