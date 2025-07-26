Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 26 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan extended losses in local market in line with decreasing global rates on Saturday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs2,300 and stood at 356,700 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs305,812.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also remained steady at $3,387 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 356,700 Rs4,035 Lahore 356,700 Rs4,035 Islamabad 356,700 Rs4,035 Peshawar 356,700 Rs4,035 Quetta 356,700 Rs4,035 Sialkot 356,700 Rs4,035 Hyderabad 356,700 Rs4,035 Faisalabad 356,700 Rs4,035

However, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver dropped by Rs34 and Rs39 to Rs.4,023 and Rs.3,449 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.