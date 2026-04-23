Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 23 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs498,962 per tola (24-Karat) on Thursday with experts predicting fluctuations in today’s trading session amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs427,779 as it recorded an decline of Rs1,029 in previous session on April 22, 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs498,962 Gold 10 Grams Rs427,779 Gold Per Ounce $4,766 Silver Per Tola Rs8,324

Gold is trading at $4,766 per ounce, showing a decrease in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.

22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs462,455 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs441,438 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs378,375 per tola.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs8,324 per tola after witnessing a dip of Rs34 in previous sessions.

It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.

As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.