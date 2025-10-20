Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 20 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan are expected to open the new business week on a strong note amid fluctuations in global market on Monday, September 20, 2025.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 446,300 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs382,630.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also remained stable and now stood at historic high of $4,252 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 446,300 Rs5,273 Lahore 446,300 Rs5,273 Islamabad 446,300 Rs5,273 Peshawar 446,300 Rs5,273 Quetta 446,300 Rs5,273 Sialkot 446,300 Rs5,273 Hyderabad 446,300 Rs5,273 Faisalabad 456,900 Rs5,504

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram recorded an increase and stood at Rs5,273 and Rs4,520 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.