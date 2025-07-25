Gold rates in Pakistan slips to Rs356,700 per Tola after losing Rs8,200 This Week

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed another drop in both local and international markets, but the price remains near all all-time high.

On Friday, the single tola of gold rate dropped by Rs2,300 to Rs356,700 while price of 10 grams also saw notable decrease of Rs1,972, now priced at Rs. 305,812.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Quantity New Price Price Change 1 Tola Rs. 356,700 -Rs. 2,300 10 Grams Rs. 305,812 -Rs. 1,972

Gold Price This Week

23 July: Rs. 364,900

22 July: Rs. 361,200

21 July: Rs. 361,200

18 July: Rs. 357,600

17 July: Rs. 355,100

16 July: Rs. 356,000

15 July: Rs. 359,000

Globally, gold prices dipped by $23 per ounce, currently standing at $3,340 per ounce. Silver followed a similar trajectory, with one tola losing Rs. 34 in value, settling at Rs. 4,023.

Market analysts attribute the decline to shifting global demand and cautious investor behavior amid persistent economic uncertainty.