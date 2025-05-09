AGL39.4▼ -3.83 (-0.09%)AIRLINK122▼ -5.27 (-0.04%)BOP8.69▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY5.56▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)DCL8.35▼ -0.69 (-0.08%)DFML25.64▼ -2.85 (-0.10%)DGKC119.55▲ 0 (0.00%)FCCL38.87▼ -0.99 (-0.02%)FFL11.6▼ -0.61 (-0.05%)HUBC121▲ 2 (0.02%)HUMNL11.05▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)KEL3.9▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)KOSM3.65▼ -0.29 (-0.07%)MLCF60.25▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP75.2▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)OGDC176.5▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PAEL36.36▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PPL129.12▼ -1.79 (-0.01%)PRL22.32▼ -1.94 (-0.08%)PTC17.3▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)SEARL61.79▼ -4.86 (-0.07%)TELE5.6▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL24.2▼ -1.7 (-0.07%)TPLP6.5▼ -0.25 (-0.04%)TREET15.75▼ -0.67 (-0.04%)TRG51▼ -2.13 (-0.04%)UNITY22.75▼ -1.32 (-0.05%)WTL1.13▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 9 May, 2025

Gold Rates End Week With Rs2300 Dip In Pakistan Check New Price List Here
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant decline after climbing to a new high in response to strong gains in the international market. In local market, price of gold decreased by Rs4,200 per tola to settle at Rs352,700.

The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped significantly, dipping by Rs3,601 to settle at Rs302,383.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs352,700 Rs3,417
Lahore Rs352,700 Rs3,417
Islamabad Rs352,700 Rs3,417
Peshawar Rs352,700 Rs3,417
Quetta Rs352,700 Rs3,417
Sialkot Rs352,700 Rs3,417
Hyderabad Rs352,700 Rs3,417
Faisalabad Rs356,900 Rs3,417

The bearish trend in the global market impacted local prices. The international price of gold was recorded at $3,343 per ounce on Friday, including a premium of $20, reflecting a day-on-day drop of $42.

Silver prices also followed the downward trend. The price of silver per tola decrease by Rs65, reaching Rs3,417.

Gold Prices Fall By Rs7000 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
30-April Rs345,800
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700

 

Our Correspondent

