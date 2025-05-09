Gold rate in Pakistan today, 9 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant decline after climbing to a new high in response to strong gains in the international market. In local market, price of gold decreased by Rs4,200 per tola to settle at Rs352,700.

The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped significantly, dipping by Rs3,601 to settle at Rs302,383.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs352,700 Rs3,417 Lahore Rs352,700 Rs3,417 Islamabad Rs352,700 Rs3,417 Peshawar Rs352,700 Rs3,417 Quetta Rs352,700 Rs3,417 Sialkot Rs352,700 Rs3,417 Hyderabad Rs352,700 Rs3,417 Faisalabad Rs356,900 Rs3,417

The bearish trend in the global market impacted local prices. The international price of gold was recorded at $3,343 per ounce on Friday, including a premium of $20, reflecting a day-on-day drop of $42.

Silver prices also followed the downward trend. The price of silver per tola decrease by Rs65, reaching Rs3,417.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week