RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has introduced electronic ‘visiting investors’ for businesspersons from all countries, including Pakistan, under its Saudi Vision 2030 that aims at boosting investment in the kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have jointly launched the venture, empowering global investors to launch projects, facilitate investments, and enhance trade opportunities.

With this type of visa, the investors can enter the Saudi business market, explore various and promising investment sectors, and learn about the Kingdom’s strategic geographical position among the three continents of the world.

Where to Apply For Business Visit Visa Online

The applicant can visit the online service that allows foreign investors to apply for a digital visit visa for the purpose of exploring the investment opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Conditions for Visa

The business visa holder must engage in the exploration of investment opportunities and negotiation with counterparts in the Kingdom.

The applicant is required to obtain an approved medical insurance in the Kingdom through the service.

The visa should not be used for other non-commercial purposes.

The applicant should hold a valid passport for a period of not less than 6 months, taking into account the bilateral agreements concluded between the Kingdom and other countries regarding the validity of the passport and visa fees and duration.

Investors holding diplomatic or special passports, should not have an official representation, as the holders of this type of passport are exempted from the visa fee.

The investor must have a recognized presence in the host country.

People with investor visa should refrain from performing Hajj without relevant visa.

They should refrain from performing Umrah during the Hajj season.

They are not allowed getting involved in paid or unpaid work.

Comply with the permitted period of stay stated in the Visa.