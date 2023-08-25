KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 233,400 here on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 200,110 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 212,848
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 199,080
|PKR 182,489
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,908
|PKR 18,249
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.