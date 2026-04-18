Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Rates of 24, 22 Karat – 18 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs501,562 per tola (24-Karat) on Saturday with experts predicting fluctuations in today’s trading session amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs430,008 as it recorded a decrease of Rs2,829 in previous session on April 17, 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs501,562 Gold 10 Grams Rs430,008 Gold Per Ounce $4,792 Silver Per Tola Rs8,444

Gold is trading at $4,792 per ounce, showing a decrease in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.

22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs463,372 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs442,313 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs379,125 per tola.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs8,444 per tola after witnessing a dip of Rs70 in previous sessions.

It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.

As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.