Four uncapped players named as Pakistan announce squad for Bangladesh Test series

LAHORE – The Men’s National Selection Committee has named a 16-member squad for the two-Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to take place in Bangladesh next month.

The schedule of the Test matches – part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 will be announced by Bangladesh Cricket Board in due course.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the Test side, while four uncapped players – Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori are part of the squad.

Among the squad, five players – Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan are currently taking part in the ongoing NCA Red-Ball Camp in Lahore.

The players will undergo a camp in Karachi and will assemble on Monday, 27 April. The camp will conclude on 1 May, with the players scheduled to fly to Bangladesh on 2 May. Players who are part of the Test squad and are currently taking part in HBL PSL Xl will join the camp following the conclusion of their team’s campaign. Players whose teams qualify for the final will depart for Bangladesh after the conclusion of the tournament.

The PCB also confirms the appointment of red-ball coaches for the Bangladesh tour, with former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed as head coach. Sarfaraz, who won two ICC titles as captain of Pakistan – ICC U19 World Cup 2006 and ICC Champions Trophy 2017 also guided Pakistan U19 to the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup title as mentor/manager five months ago. He was also mentor/manager of Pakistan Shaheens against England Lions series earlier this year.

Former Test cricketers Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul will work as batting and bowling coaches, respectively, on the tour. Asad featured in 147 international matches (77 Tests, 60 ODIs, 10 T20Is), scoring 6,188 runs, including 12 centuries and 36 half-centuries. Right-arm fast bowler Umar featured in 237 international matches (47 Tests, 130 ODIs, 60 T20Is), taking 427 wickets.

16-member squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi