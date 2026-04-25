Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rates on 25 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs490,862 per tola (24-Karat) on Saturday with experts predicting fluctuations in today’s trading session amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs420,835 as it recorded an decline of Rs2,486 in previous session on April 24, 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs490,862 Gold 10 Grams Rs420,835 Gold Per Ounce $4,685 Silver Per Tola Rs7,957

Gold is trading at $4,685 per ounce, showing a decrease in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.

22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs462,455 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs441,438 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs378,375 per tola.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs7,957 per tola after witnessing a dip of Rs124 in previous sessions.

It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.

As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.