Islamabad traffic plan today as several roads closed amid foreign delegations’ arrival

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police have issued a traffic advisory and an alternative route plan for residents and commuters in Islamabad amid arrival of high-profile delegations from Iran and the US.

The advisory stated that the Red Zone and extended Red Zone will remain completely closed to all types of traffic.

The Expressway from Korral to Zero Point will also be closed for all vehicles. Additionally, traffic may be temporarily halted at different times on the Srinagar Highway.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed entry into Islamabad from any direction or major roadway. Authorities have urged heavy vehicle operators to avoid traveling to Islamabad during this period to prevent inconvenience.

Alternate Traffic Routes in Islamabad

For residents of Islamabad, alternative routes have been suggested:

Residents of sectors G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 traveling to Rawalpindi should use Margalla Road leading to 9th Avenue.

Traffic from Faisal Avenue heading toward Zero Point will be diverted via 9th Avenue.

If Zero Point to Korral Chowk is closed, commuters can use Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, Stadium Road, and Murree Road via Chandni Chowk to Rawal Road to reach Korral.

If Park Road to Club Road is closed, traffic will be diverted toward Tramri Chowk.

Commuters traveling from Bhara Kahu to Rawalpindi should use Korang Road, Banigala, and Lehtrar Road.

Residents traveling from Rawalpindi Saddar to Islamabad may use either Colonel Sher Khan Road, Faquir Epi Road, or 9th Avenue.

For heavy traffic on GT Road:

Vehicles traveling from Peshawar to Lahore should take the Motorway via Taxila, Chakri Interchange, and Chak Beli Road to Rawat GT Road.

Vehicles traveling from Lahore to Peshawar should use Rawat GT Road, Chak Beli Road, and Chakri Interchange to connect to the Motorway toward Taxila.