KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another surge on Friday in line with the trend in international market.

Bullion made a comeback and increased by thousands of rupees. Data shared by the Jewellers Association suggest that per tola gold rates increased by Rs2,200 per tola and 10 grams of yellow metal saw increase of Rs1885.

With the latest changes, the price per tola stands at Rs200,850. Meanwhile, price of 10grams is Rs178,755.

In the international price, the prices of precious metals moved up by $7 and hovered around $1,999 per ounce.

Bullion remained volatile in the country amid political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.

The price of yellow gold moved down sharply in the domestic market in the wake of stern action in previous weeks but yellow metal bounced back.