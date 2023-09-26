KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in line with the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows that the price of gold (24 carats) plunged by Rs5,200 per tola and settled at Rs204,900.

Meanwhile, the price of the 10 grams of yellow metal moved down to Rs4,350.

The price of gold fell by 0.50 percent to settle at $1,906 per ounce in the international market today.

Yellow Metal has been volatile in the country as people prefer to buy yellow metal in such times as a safe investment and a hedge.

Pakistani rupee (PKR) made another aggressive recovery against the US dollar (USD) in the open market, rising by Rs5 against the greenback.