Sonam Bajwa amassed huge fan following, as the diva continues to remain in the limelight.

The actor sends fans into a tizzy online as she shares sizzling pictures. The Carry on Jatta star again dropped pictures from her photoshoot, flaunting her hourglass figure.

Setting hearts aflutter, Bajwa graced the spotlight in a stunning shimmery pink dress. Her choice of clothing for the occasion was no less enchanting, and the backless pink satin gown was enough to raise the temperature.

Courtesy: Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

For the unversed, Bajwa has made a name for herself in the Punjabi film industry as she appeared in several popular. Her oomph and striking beauty have made her a fan favorite in several Asian nations.

Some of her notable work includes Super Singh, Muklawa, and Punjab 1984, while she recently makes an appearance in Carry on Jatta 3.