A heated political debate on Pakistani political talk show spiraled into a full-blown, profanity-laden fight between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat, and PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah.

The brawl erupted during the recording of a current affairs program hosted by famous TV host Javed Chaudhary. A trimmed clip of the two has gone viral online, showing the two trading blows.

Mr. Marwat and the Senator were panelists on Kal Tak and during the argument, the two used derogatory language about each other’s family and political leaders.

PML-N senator alleged PTI chief Imran Khan for wrongdoings and other backdoor talks with the military establishment. The argument soon turned into a physical fight with the crew, and host trying to disperse two.

Marwat cleared the air after the fight, saying Affan needs some treatment for abusing his leader. He mentioned slapping the PML-N senator for using cuss words against Imran Khan and calling him a Jewish agent.

As the clip went viral online, social media users, and activists criticized Kal Tak’s host and staff for not preventing the violence. Some called it shameful and disgraceful, as the brawl reflects the hatred in a polarized society.

People also recalled a previous event when Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, and Pakistan People’s Party MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail abused each other and were involved in physical brawl.