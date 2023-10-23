LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has refuted claims of any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in India.

Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims.

“The PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of this false news and emphasises the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such allegations”, the statement reads.