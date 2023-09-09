KARACHI – Gold price registered another drop in Pakistan amid a continued negative trajectory while the yellow metal witnessed a significant reduction in its rate in the international market.

A drop in gold prices on the international level affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the precious metal plunged by Rs500 on Saturday.

Data from All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows the price of 24-carat gold plunged by Rs500 and settled at Rs212,000 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs428 and the new price stands at Rs181,755.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market moved down by $4 to $1,919 per ounce on the last working day of the week.